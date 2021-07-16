Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Has Recovered 30.63% So Far, But Another -17.16% Loss Is Possible.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.19, to imply a decrease of -1.57% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The AXTA share’s 52-week high remains $34.20, putting it -17.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.25. The company has a valuation of $6.83B, with an average of 2.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

After registering a -1.57% downside in the latest session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.56 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.23%, and -5.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.89%. Short interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw shorts transact 5.52 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares are -2.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.14% against 26.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 420.00% this quarter before falling -10.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.70% annually.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.38% of the shares at 99.60% float percentage. In total, 99.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.49 million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $576.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.36 million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $572.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.92 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.14 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 152.1 million.