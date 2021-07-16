At $12.11 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Is Worth A Gamble

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 3.99 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.11, to imply an increase of 0.50% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $149.05, putting it -1130.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.69. The company has a valuation of $2.98B, with average of 9.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GOTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

After registering a 0.50% upside in the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.84 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.72%, and -22.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $240.94, implying an increase of 94.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $76.69 and $621.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOTU has been trading -5033.61% off suggested target high and -533.28% from its likely low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gaotu Techedu Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares are -77.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.93% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -650.00% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $388.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $475.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $237.96 million and $291.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 63.20% before jumping 63.40% in the following quarter.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.71% of the shares at 66.71% float percentage. In total, 66.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse AG. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.85 million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $367.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 7.77 million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $263.22 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 22.61 million.