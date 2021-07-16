Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Expected To Grow By 55.22% Or More

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares stood at 3.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.51, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ARVL share’s 52-week high remains $37.18, putting it -175.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.92. The company has a valuation of $8.11B, with average of 2.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the last session, Arrival (ARVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.86 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.27%, and -32.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.17, implying an increase of 55.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARVL has been trading -173.87% off suggested target high and -85.05% from its likely low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arrival has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders hold 76.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.96% of the shares at 16.98% float percentage. In total, 3.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Madden Securities Corp. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 90155.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cowen and Company, LLC with 74323.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.19 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arrival (ARVL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 6.39 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.82 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 77.41 million.