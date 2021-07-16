Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s -1.77-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.99, to imply a decrease of -2.44% or -$1.45 in intraday trading. The APO share’s 52-week high remains $64.45, putting it -11.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.35. The company has a valuation of $25.54B, with average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.67.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

After registering a -2.44% downside in the latest session, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.86 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.77%, and 2.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.36%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.27, implying an increase of 12.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $76.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APO has been trading -31.06% off suggested target high and 1.71% from its likely low.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apollo Global Management Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares are 26.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.50% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.70% this quarter before jumping 53.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $686.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $737 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -86.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.57% annually.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 3.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

Apollo Global Management Inc. insiders hold 8.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.48% of the shares at 88.24% float percentage. In total, 80.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 34.91 million shares (or 15.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.87 million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $887.19 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 8.49 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $398.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.87 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 276.08 million.