Analysts Say Coupang Inc. Can Reach $62.00 In 12 Months

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.29, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$0.96 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $69.00, putting it -67.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.65. The company has a valuation of $69.50B, with an average of 4.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the latest session, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.00 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.62%, and 8.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.21%. Short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 62.04 million shares and set a 16.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.00, implying an increase of 6.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPNG has been trading -50.16% off suggested target high and 10.39% from its likely low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.06 billion.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupang Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders hold 2.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.04% of the shares at 86.20% float percentage. In total, 84.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 568.16 million shares (or 36.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC with 280.9 million shares, or about 18.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.86 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. holds roughly 3.08 million shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 126.18 million.