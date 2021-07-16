American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE: ARL) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s traded shares stood at 7.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.62, to imply an increase of 16.21% or $1.9 in intraday trading. The ARL share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -2.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.69. The company has a valuation of $214.24M, with an average of 23630.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.02K shares over the past 3 months.

American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) trade information

After registering a 16.21% upside in the last session, American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.38 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 16.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.82%, and 22.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.95%. Short interest in American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw shorts transact 6000.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) estimates and forecasts

ARL Dividends

American Realty Investors Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Realty Investors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s Major holders

American Realty Investors Inc. insiders hold 90.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.99% of the shares at 32.09% float percentage. In total, 2.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 25299.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 46267.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20687.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.