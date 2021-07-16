American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) Jumped 80.92% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.35, to imply a decrease of -21.10% or -$7.58 in intraday trading. The AOUT share’s 52-week high remains $36.62, putting it -29.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.24. The company has a valuation of $486.49M, with average of 137.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AOUT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) trade information

After registering a -21.10% downside in the latest session, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.98 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -21.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.08%, and 17.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.80, implying an increase of 28.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AOUT has been trading -62.26% off suggested target high and -30.51% from its likely low.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Outdoor Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) shares are 80.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.88% against 25.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $65.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.35 million.

AOUT Dividends

American Outdoor Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Outdoor Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s Major holders

American Outdoor Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.89% of the shares at 66.47% float percentage. In total, 65.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 7.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.01 million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 8.54 million.