Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI): How Can A Stock Be Up 15.40% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s traded shares stood at 7.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -5.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply a decrease of -9.94% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The AHPI share’s 52-week high remains $13.27, putting it -136.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.45. The company has a valuation of $21.47M, with average of 3.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

After registering a -9.94% downside in the last session, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.54 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -9.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.51%, and 37.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.40%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.00, implying an increase of 68.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHPI has been trading -220.28% off suggested target high and -220.28% from its likely low.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. insiders hold 25.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.13% of the shares at 8.23% float percentage. In total, 6.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 53862.0 shares (or 1.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 44400.0 shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 53862.0 shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17178.0, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 81423.0.