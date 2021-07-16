After The Stock Fell -9.68% Over The Week, Is CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Still A Buy?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.56, to imply a decrease of -3.96% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The CVI share’s 52-week high remains $21.38, putting it -46.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.76. The company has a valuation of $1.44B, with average of 999.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CVI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

After registering a -3.96% downside in the last session, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.66 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.68%, and -22.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.61, implying an increase of 21.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $25.03 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVI has been trading -71.91% off suggested target high and 10.71% from its likely low.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CVR Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares are 6.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.11% against 26.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -197.20% this quarter before jumping 103.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $675 million and $1.13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 109.20% before jumping 30.70% in the following quarter.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CVR Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

CVR Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.51% of the shares at 93.51% float percentage. In total, 93.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 71.2 million shares (or 70.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.75 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $71.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 16.04 million.