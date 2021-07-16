After The Stock Fell -0.58% Over The Week, Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Still A Buy?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.38, to imply a decrease of -1.46% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The IVR share’s 52-week high remains $4.60, putting it -36.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.53. The company has a valuation of $944.21M, with average of 13.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), translating to a mean rating of 3.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give IVR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside in the latest session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.56 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.58%, and -14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.06, implying a decrease of -10.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $3.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IVR has been trading 3.85% off suggested target high and 18.64% from its likely low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares are 4.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.64% against -2.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 105.60% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $42.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.17 million and $27.44 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.60% before jumping 59.60% in the following quarter.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 10.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.58% of the shares at 50.68% float percentage. In total, 50.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 42.56 million shares (or 17.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.54 million shares, or about 9.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $94.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15.49 million shares. This is just over 6.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.42 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 25.75 million.