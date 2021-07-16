After Plunging -1.61% During Past Week, Is Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Still A Buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.26, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The HWM share’s 52-week high remains $36.03, putting it -11.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.52. The company has a valuation of $13.66B, with an average of 2.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the latest session, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.06 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and -7.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.56%. Short interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw shorts transact 10.51 million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Howmet Aerospace Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares are 15.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.50% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 766.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.31 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.12 billion and $1.13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.20% before jumping 15.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.09% annually.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Howmet Aerospace Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.93% of the shares at 91.43% float percentage. In total, 90.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 41.57 million shares (or 9.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.91 million shares, or about 9.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.97 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $352.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.52 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 306.0 million.