After A Decline Of -545.69% From The High, Can Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Recover Quickly?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares stood at 2.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.32, to imply an increase of 7.41% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The NVOS share’s 52-week high remains $14.98, putting it -545.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $61.87M, with average of 188.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

After registering a 7.41% upside in the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.99 this Thursday, 07/15/21, jumping 7.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.94%, and -10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.76%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 12 and July 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders hold 69.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.45% of the shares at 1.48% float percentage. In total, 0.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 85445.0 shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 11718.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $41013.0.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8005.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21053.0