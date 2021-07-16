Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Fell -28.11% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply a decrease of -0.71% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AEHR share’s 52-week high remains $3.60, putting it -28.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $57.75M, with average of 386.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

After registering a -0.71% downside in the last session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.57%, and 6.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.07%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 6.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHR has been trading -6.76% off suggested target high and -6.76% from its likely low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.03 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 47.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems has its next earnings report out between September 22 and September 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aehr Test Systems has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders hold 14.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.65% of the shares at 24.03% float percentage. In total, 20.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.05 million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.65 million.

We also have Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Royce Micro-Cap Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 1.72 million.