A Look At Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 4.87 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.24, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $5.77, putting it -78.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $733.28M, with an average of 4.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.67 this Thursday, 07/15/21, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.22%, and -10.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.23%. Short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw shorts transact 19.47 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.07, implying an increase of 36.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.13 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNMD has been trading -85.19% off suggested target high and -27.47% from its likely low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders hold 6.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.09% of the shares at 4.36% float percentage. In total, 4.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by tru Independence LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gofen & Glossberg LLC with 72500.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SSgA SPDR ETFS Europe I-SPDR MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.