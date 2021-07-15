ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Up 234.09% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.42, to imply a decrease of -5.16% or -$2.09 in intraday trading. The ZIM share’s 52-week high remains $49.90, putting it -29.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.34. The company has a valuation of $4.16B, with average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZIM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

After registering a -5.16% downside in the last session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.24 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -5.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.09%, and -14.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 234.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.25, implying an increase of 20.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.50 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIM has been trading -56.17% off suggested target high and 31.03% from its likely low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 billion.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. insiders hold 50.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.30% of the shares at 24.78% float percentage. In total, 12.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fd Ltd. (Under Special Management). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. with 2.8 million shares, or about 2.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $68.04 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Evermore Global Value Fd holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 million