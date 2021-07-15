Why Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s traded shares stood at 5.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.52, to imply an increase of 9.37% or $1.93 in intraday trading. The TPST share’s 52-week high remains $41.55, putting it -84.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.39. The company has a valuation of $99.99M, with an average of 4.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 543.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

After registering a 9.37% upside in the last session, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.00 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 9.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 106.04%, and 8.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.84%. Short interest in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.00, implying an increase of 39.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPST has been trading -126.47% off suggested target high and -2.13% from its likely low.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.80% this quarter before jumping 79.60% for the next one.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tempest Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.76% of the shares at 27.08% float percentage. In total, 26.76% institutions holds shares in the company.