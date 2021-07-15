Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) Fell -62.92% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.89, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VGZ share’s 52-week high remains $1.45, putting it -62.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $94.01M, with average of 614.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VGZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.21%, and -35.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.51, implying an increase of 64.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.93 and $3.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VGZ has been trading -265.17% off suggested target high and -116.85% from its likely low.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vista Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares are -21.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -125.00% against 6.90%.

VGZ Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vista Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders

Vista Gold Corp. insiders hold 3.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.55% of the shares at 31.69% float percentage. In total, 30.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sun Valley Gold LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.62 million shares (or 17.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 5.1 million shares, or about 4.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.41 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 4.62 million shares. This is just over 4.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15956.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 16913.0.