VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Could See A -133.33% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares stood at 3.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.97, to imply a decrease of -3.88% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The VBIV share’s 52-week high remains $6.93, putting it -133.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.07. The company has a valuation of $755.00M, with average of 3.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VBIV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

After registering a -3.88% downside in the last session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.28 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.71%, and -28.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 62.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBIV has been trading -203.03% off suggested target high and -135.69% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares are -3.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.86% against 8.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 204.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $480k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $550k.

VBI Vaccines Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 29 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders hold 3.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.23% of the shares at 55.03% float percentage. In total, 53.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 55.04 million shares (or 21.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 18.68 million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $58.1 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 15.51 million shares. This is just over 6.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.28 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 13.47 million.