TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.33, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The TMDX share’s 52-week high remains $49.50, putting it -53.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.51. The company has a valuation of $829.01M, with average of 389.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

After registering a 2.02% upside in the latest session, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.17 this Tuesday, 07/13/21, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.41%, and 11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.20, implying an increase of 32.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $79.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDX has been trading -144.36% off suggested target high and 10.3% from its likely low.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TransMedics Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) shares are 68.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.24% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before falling -36.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.39 million and $7.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 130.00% before jumping 52.30% in the following quarter.

TMDX Dividends

TransMedics Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TransMedics Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

TransMedics Group Inc. insiders hold 6.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.36% of the shares at 76.49% float percentage. In total, 71.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.07 million shares (or 14.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 3.5 million shares, or about 12.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $69.65 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.1 million shares. This is just over 7.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 27.94 million.