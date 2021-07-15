The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Recovered 40.2% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 6.17% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.70, to imply a decrease of -0.98% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The AES share’s 52-week high remains $29.07, putting it -17.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.77. The company has a valuation of $16.47B, with average of 5.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The AES Corporation (AES), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AES a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

After registering a -0.98% downside in the latest session, The AES Corporation (AES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.98 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.00%, and -3.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.83, implying an increase of 17.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.50 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AES has been trading -29.55% off suggested target high and -11.34% from its likely low.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The AES Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The AES Corporation (AES) shares are -4.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.64% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.00% this quarter before jumping 2.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.22 billion and $2.7 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before dropping -7.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -85.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.15% annually.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The AES Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

The AES Corporation insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.17% of the shares at 99.48% float percentage. In total, 99.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.01 million shares (or 12.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 59.55 million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.6 billion.

We also have Income Fund of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The AES Corporation (AES) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Income Fund of America Inc holds roughly 22.41 million shares. This is just over 3.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $600.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.0 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 536.3 million.