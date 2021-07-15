Stock Of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) Dropped By -12.24 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decrease of -25.53% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The IMV share’s 52-week high remains $6.31, putting it -307.1% down since that peak but still an impressive -29.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $141.02M, with average of 93.65K shares over the past 3 months.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

After registering a -25.53% downside in the latest session, IMV Inc. (IMV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.18 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -25.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.48%, and -12.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.24, implying an increase of 78.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMV has been trading -738.71% off suggested target high and -93.55% from its likely low.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IMV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IMV Inc. (IMV) shares are -37.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.33% against 16.50%.

IMV Dividends

IMV Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IMV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

IMV Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.90% of the shares at 22.03% float percentage. In total, 21.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 10.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.89 million.

We also have Jacob Discovery Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IMV Inc. (IMV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Jacob Discovery Fd holds roughly 100000.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26492.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 87953.0.