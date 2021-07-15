Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Drops -297.41% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply an increase of 11.55% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The SINO share’s 52-week high remains $12.28, putting it -297.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $38.56M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 425.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

After registering a 11.55% upside in the latest session, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.25 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 11.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.36%, and -29.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.47%. Short interest in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 64.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SINO has been trading -183.17% off suggested target high and -183.17% from its likely low.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 454.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $953k.

SINO Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has its next earnings report out on October 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. insiders hold 6.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.43% of the shares at 2.59% float percentage. In total, 2.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. with 81806.0 shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11251.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42078.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5000.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 23700.0.