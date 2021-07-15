SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Could Increase In Price By -43.1% Or More

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.73 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.47, to imply an increase of 13.74% or $2.11 in intraday trading. The SCPL share’s 52-week high remains $21.74, putting it -24.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.76. The company has a valuation of $1.89B, with average of 388.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SCPL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

After registering a 13.74% upside in the latest session, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.54 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 13.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.88%, and -12.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.43, implying an increase of 14.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.70 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCPL has been trading -43.1% off suggested target high and 15.86% from its likely low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SciPlay Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are -6.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.30% against 30.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $152.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $165.6 million and $142.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.70% before jumping 8.40% in the following quarter.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SciPlay Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

SciPlay Corporation insiders hold 3.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.39% of the shares at 91.25% float percentage. In total, 88.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 10.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.6 million shares, or about 10.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $42.05 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 3.78% of the shares, all valued at about 16.27 million.