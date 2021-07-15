ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Stock Dropped -58.44% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares stood at 4.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply a decrease of -4.49% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The RSLS share’s 52-week high remains $32.31, putting it -699.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $29.90M, with an average of 12.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RSLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

After registering a -4.49% downside in the last session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.25 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.70%, and -58.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.22%. Short interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw shorts transact 0.81 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.75, implying an increase of 70.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.75 and $13.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RSLS has been trading -240.35% off suggested target high and -240.35% from its likely low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 895.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.24% annually.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. insiders hold 1.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.91% of the shares at 19.21% float percentage. In total, 18.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 3.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 0.13 million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 33120.0 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17077.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.