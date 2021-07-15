Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Up 136.72% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s traded shares stood at 3.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.86, to imply a decrease of -5.20% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The RRC share’s 52-week high remains $17.47, putting it -10.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.85. The company has a valuation of $4.00B, with an average of 4.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Range Resources Corporation (RRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give RRC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

After registering a -5.20% downside in the last session, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.36 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -5.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.13%, and 2.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 136.72%. Short interest in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw shorts transact 33.16 million shares and set a 5.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.54, implying a decrease of -2.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RRC has been trading -45.02% off suggested target high and 49.56% from its likely low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Range Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares are 73.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,511.11% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 360.00% this quarter before jumping 880.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $567.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $608.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $349.26 million and $381.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.50% before jumping 59.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.86% annually.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Range Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Range Resources Corporation insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.91% of the shares at 95.38% float percentage. In total, 92.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 39.84 million shares (or 15.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $411.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.02 million shares, or about 10.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $279.08 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 17.34 million shares. This is just over 6.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $235.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.98 million, or 3.84% of the shares, all valued at about 135.34 million.