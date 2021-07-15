PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Is Worth Considering At $17.15

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.15, to imply a decrease of -9.78% or -$1.86 in intraday trading. The PCT share’s 52-week high remains $35.75, putting it -108.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.76. The company has a valuation of $1.92B, with average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

After registering a -9.78% downside in the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.75 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -9.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.28%, and -7.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.32%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.75, implying an increase of 54.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCT has been trading -179.88% off suggested target high and -63.27% from its likely low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PureCycle Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders hold 16.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.59% of the shares at 33.22% float percentage. In total, 27.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.18 million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $438.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Samlyn Capital, LLC with 3.29 million shares, or about 2.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $83.8 million.

We also have Weiss Strategic Interval Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Weiss Strategic Interval Fd holds roughly 68736.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64980.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 1.68 million.