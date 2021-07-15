Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) Shares Fall By 27.80 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s traded shares stood at 37.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.54, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The OXBR share’s 52-week high remains $9.62, putting it -171.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $21.06M, with average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OXBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside in the last session, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.80%, and 6.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.50, implying an increase of 58.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXBR has been trading -140.11% off suggested target high and -140.11% from its likely low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

OXBR Dividends

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited insiders hold 22.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.38% of the shares at 5.64% float percentage. In total, 4.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 70296.0 shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 65279.0 shares, or about 1.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 70296.0 shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33640.0, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 67952.0.