Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Gain Of 30.65% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -5.06% – What Should You Do Now?

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.99, to imply a decrease of -10.62% or -$3.92 in intraday trading. The OLO share’s 52-week high remains $44.89, putting it -36.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.88. The company has a valuation of $4.79B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 496.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

After registering a -10.62% downside in the last session, Olo Inc. (OLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.92 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -10.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.07%, and -15.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.06%.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $34.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.65 million.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 129.71% of the shares at 132.17% float percentage. In total, 129.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Battery Management Corp. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.26 million shares (or 44.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.42 million shares, or about 12.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $90.25 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olo Inc. (OLO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.75 million shares. This is just over 10.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 million, or 7.01% of the shares, all valued at about 50.7 million.