Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Down -8.58% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.31, to imply a decrease of -1.84% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The OLK share’s 52-week high remains $42.20, putting it -30.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.55. The company has a valuation of $3.92B, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 174.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the latest session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.50 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.46%, and -5.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.58%. Short interest in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 6.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.50, implying an increase of 25.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLK has been trading -54.75% off suggested target high and -17.61% from its likely low.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $16.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.31 million.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.84% of the shares at 17.84% float percentage. In total, 17.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.69 million shares, or about 3.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $132.72 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 36.0 million.