Occidental Petroleum Corporation At $27.83: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares stood at 22.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.83, to imply a decrease of -7.48% or -$2.25 in intraday trading. The OXY share’s 52-week high remains $33.50, putting it -20.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.52. The company has a valuation of $25.48B, with average of 17.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give OXY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

After registering a -7.48% downside in the last session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.63 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -7.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.60%, and -1.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.96, implying an increase of 15.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXY has been trading -58.1% off suggested target high and 20.95% from its likely low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Occidental Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are 23.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.45% against -6.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.00% this quarter before jumping 89.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.56 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.75 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.15% annually.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.57% of the shares at 67.73% float percentage. In total, 67.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 115.95 million shares (or 12.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 98.03 million shares, or about 10.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.61 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 69.8 million shares. This is just over 7.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.86 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.26 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 699.08 million.