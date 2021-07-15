NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 28.01% Year-To-Date

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $196.62, to imply a decrease of -3.40% or -$6.93 in intraday trading. The NXPI share’s 52-week high remains $216.43, putting it -10.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $114.38. The company has a valuation of $54.91B, with average of 2.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NXPI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.31.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

After registering a -3.40% downside in the latest session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 208.75 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.62%, and -0.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $223.78, implying an increase of 12.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $166.00 and $250.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXPI has been trading -27.15% off suggested target high and 15.57% from its likely low.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NXP Semiconductors N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares are 15.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 22.80% against 32.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 145.70% this quarter before jumping 52.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $2.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.69 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -50.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -78.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.77% annually.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.25, with the share yield ticking at 1.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

NXP Semiconductors N.V. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.80% of the shares at 96.06% float percentage. In total, 95.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.39 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.13 million shares, or about 7.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.05 billion.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 5.66 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.95 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 761.0 million.