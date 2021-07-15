Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares stood at 11.65 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.05, to imply an increase of 2.64% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The HUDI share’s 52-week high remains $9.92, putting it -96.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.91. The company has a valuation of $64.60M, with average of 37.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

After registering a 2.64% upside in the latest session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.70 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.58%, and 3.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.00%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders hold 76.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.27% of the shares at 1.13% float percentage. In total, 0.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20004.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 11664.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $65318.0.