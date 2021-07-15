Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BHAT share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -165.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $41.78M, with average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the latest session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.38%, and -6.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.29%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders hold 50.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.60% of the shares at 19.33% float percentage. In total, 9.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13117.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16658.0