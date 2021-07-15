New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -16.56% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.35, to imply an increase of 1.20% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The NYCB share’s 52-week high remains $13.23, putting it -16.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.72. The company has a valuation of $5.05B, with average of 6.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NYCB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

After registering a 1.20% upside in the latest session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.57 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 1.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.72%, and -3.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.27, implying an increase of 25.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYCB has been trading -67.4% off suggested target high and 3.08% from its likely low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Community Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are 1.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.23% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 30.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $321.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $327.61 million.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 6.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 1.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.27% of the shares at 60.46% float percentage. In total, 59.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 56.78 million shares (or 12.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $716.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.32 million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $559.29 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 12.73 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.47 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 157.42 million.