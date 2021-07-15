Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Have Declined -30.13% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply a decrease of -6.03% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NEPT share’s 52-week high remains $3.60, putting it -230.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $180.39M, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

After registering a -6.03% downside in the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.83%, and -22.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.13%. Short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw shorts transact 6.14 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.63, implying an increase of 58.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.97 and $3.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEPT has been trading -193.58% off suggested target high and -80.73% from its likely low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 15 and July 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders hold 10.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.73% of the shares at 16.39% float percentage. In total, 14.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.85 million shares (or 7.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Penserra Capital Management LLC with 1.4 million shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.84 million.

We also have Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1.57 million shares. This is just over 0.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 2.07 million.