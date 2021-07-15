Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Loss Of -9.50 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply an increase of 4.97% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NAVB share’s 52-week high remains $5.36, putting it -182.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $51.08M, with an average of 67360.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 138.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NAVB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

After registering a 4.97% upside in the latest session, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 4.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.56%, and -9.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.81%. Short interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 70.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAVB has been trading -321.05% off suggested target high and -163.16% from its likely low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) shares are -23.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.92% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 523.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $600k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 28.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.45% of the shares at 9.05% float percentage. In total, 6.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 0.56 million.