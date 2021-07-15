Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Down Almost -25.25% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply a decrease of -3.58% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The METX share’s 52-week high remains $12.30, putting it -1540.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $73.57M, with average of 8.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

After registering a -3.58% downside in the last session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8785 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.38%, and -25.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, METX has been trading -300.0% off suggested target high and -300.0% from its likely low.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

METX Dividends

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 26 and August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. insiders hold 32.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.67% of the shares at 9.94% float percentage. In total, 6.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.65 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 51849.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49961.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24844.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 42483.0.