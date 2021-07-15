LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Dropped -39.47% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply a decrease of -3.40% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The LPTH share’s 52-week high remains $5.45, putting it -140.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $55.71M, with an average of 1.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

After registering a -3.40% downside in the last session, LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.65 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.73%, and -15.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.09%. Short interest in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw shorts transact 1.15 million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LightPath Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares are -39.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against 25.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.11 million and $8.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.70% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LightPath Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies Inc. insiders hold 25.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.00% of the shares at 34.69% float percentage. In total, 26.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.55 million shares, or about 5.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.87 million shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 2.45 million.