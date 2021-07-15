Is New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Expensive At $4.75? Check These Facts.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s traded shares stood at 3.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.75, to imply a decrease of -4.23% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The GBR share’s 52-week high remains $30.99, putting it -552.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $23.94M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

After registering a -4.23% downside in the last session, New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.55 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.64%, and -2.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.09%. Short interest in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Concept Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

New Concept Energy Inc. insiders hold 28.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.99% of the shares at 5.55% float percentage. In total, 3.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47030.0 shares (or 0.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 33444.0 shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 33400.0 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29463.0, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.