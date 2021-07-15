Is Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) Poised For Further Gains At A 76.18% Distance From The Low?

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s traded shares stood at 3.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.24, to imply an increase of 1.44% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MTSL share’s 52-week high remains $8.94, putting it -110.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $15.94M, with an average of 17.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) trade information

After registering a 1.44% upside in the last session, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.94 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.37%, and 49.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 173.55%. Short interest in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw shorts transact 34680.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) estimates and forecasts

MTSL Dividends

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Major holders

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. insiders hold 40.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.60% of the shares at 7.78% float percentage. In total, 4.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 5.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 57463.0 shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.