Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Is Currently -181.53 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply a decrease of -14.06% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The IMTE share’s 52-week high remains $10.67, putting it -181.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $31.99M, with an average of 7.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

After registering a -14.06% downside in the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.60 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -14.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.43%, and -21.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.82%. Short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders hold 36.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.92% of the shares at 12.55% float percentage. In total, 7.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19077.0 shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 10067.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $56475.0.