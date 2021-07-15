How Much Is NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply a decrease of -3.80% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The NGL share’s 52-week high remains $4.99, putting it -118.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $291.77M, with average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NGL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

After registering a -3.80% downside in the last session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.47 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -3.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.94%, and -2.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.65, implying an increase of 13.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGL has been trading -31.58% off suggested target high and 1.32% from its likely low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NGL Energy Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares are -19.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 125.17% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before falling -7.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.56 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -96.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NGL Energy Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

NGL Energy Partners LP insiders hold 5.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.03% of the shares at 40.17% float percentage. In total, 38.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.72 million shares (or 15.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.49 million shares, or about 5.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.25 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 14.76 million shares. This is just over 11.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.41 million, or 9.58% of the shares, all valued at about 29.66 million.