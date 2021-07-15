Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) Is 90.52% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.32, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HVBT share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -147.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22, with average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.66 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.39%, and -11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 42.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HVBT has been trading -72.41% off suggested target high and -72.41% from its likely low.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) estimates and forecasts

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares insiders hold 11.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.46% of the shares at 9.50% float percentage. In total, 8.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 12.94 million shares (or 3.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity OTC Portfolio with 2.54 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were worth $9.52 million.