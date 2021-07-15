Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply an increase of 9.28% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The HNRG share’s 52-week high remains $3.05, putting it 4.09% up since that peak but still an impressive 80.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $93.14M, with average of 312.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

After registering a 9.28% upside in the last session, Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.48 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 9.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.80%, and 8.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 20.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HNRG has been trading -25.79% off suggested target high and -25.79% from its likely low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hallador Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are 135.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 165.00% against 44.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 500.00% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.08 million and $65.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.10% before dropping -8.80% in the following quarter.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hallador Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders hold 12.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.07% of the shares at 34.55% float percentage. In total, 30.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 3.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verdad Advisers, LP with 1.07 million shares, or about 3.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.99 million.

We also have Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Aegis Value, Inc. holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 0.78 million.