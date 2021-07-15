Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.74, to imply a decrease of -8.70% or -$1.5 in intraday trading. The GENI share’s 52-week high remains $25.18, putting it -59.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.80. The company has a valuation of $2.94B, with average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

After registering a -8.70% downside in the last session, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.04 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -8.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.61%, and -13.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.52%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.67, implying an increase of 48.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GENI has been trading -109.66% off suggested target high and -77.89% from its likely low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Sports Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders hold 19.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.46% of the shares at 17.91% float percentage. In total, 14.46% institutions holds shares in the company.