Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Up 79.75% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 185.05% – Here’s What To Do Now

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $130.41, to imply a decrease of -3.48% or -$4.7 in intraday trading. The FUTU share’s 52-week high remains $204.25, putting it -56.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.41. The company has a valuation of $18.97B, with an average of 4.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FUTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

After registering a -3.48% downside in the last session, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 146.91 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.24%, and -15.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 185.05%. Short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw shorts transact 3.2 million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1477.92, implying an increase of 91.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1079.27 and $1854.33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUTU has been trading -1321.92% off suggested target high and -727.6% from its likely low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Futu Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are 83.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.37% against 9.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 211.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $96.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.45 million and $40.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 198.10% before jumping 281.40% in the following quarter.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Futu Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders hold 8.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.95% of the shares at 32.62% float percentage. In total, 29.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.34 million shares (or 3.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $530.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, LLC with 3.29 million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $522.25 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $162.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 93.59 million.