Following A -3.12% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VEON share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -17.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with average of 8.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VEON Ltd. (VEON), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VEON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the latest session, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.12%, and 8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.22, implying an increase of 15.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.74 and $2.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEON has been trading -49.73% off suggested target high and 6.95% from its likely low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VEON Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are 6.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 310.00% against -2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.89 billion and $1.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.60% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VEON Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 15.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders hold 56.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.38% of the shares at 60.52% float percentage. In total, 26.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Exor Capital LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 74.05 million shares (or 4.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 47.73 million shares, or about 2.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84.48 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF holds roughly 9.14 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 4.58 million.