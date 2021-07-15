Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Is 42.78% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply a decrease of -23.40% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The DOGZ share’s 52-week high remains $4.85, putting it -169.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $67.77M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 790.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

After registering a -23.40% downside in the latest session, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -23.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.63%, and 21.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.37%. Short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation has its next earnings report out on June 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dogness (International) Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.60% of the shares at 6.60% float percentage. In total, 6.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 75390.0 shares (or 0.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 49220.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $87611.0.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series holds roughly 49220.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81705.0