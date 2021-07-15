Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.90, to imply a decrease of -9.72% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The MCF share’s 52-week high remains $6.94, putting it -77.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $748.37M, with average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) trade information

After registering a -9.72% downside in the last session, Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.41 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -9.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.88%, and -14.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 22.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCF has been trading -28.21% off suggested target high and -28.21% from its likely low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 128.60% this quarter before jumping 103.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $62.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.8 million.

MCF Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company has its next earnings report out between June 22 and July 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Contango Oil & Gas Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s Major holders

Contango Oil & Gas Company insiders hold 24.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.73% of the shares at 30.11% float percentage. In total, 22.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 4.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luther King Capital Management with 7.49 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $29.2 million.

We also have Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 6.81 million.