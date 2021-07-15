Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Shares Rose By 0.81 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.26, to imply a decrease of -1.88% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The CHS share’s 52-week high remains $7.29, putting it -16.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $679.46M, with average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

After registering a -1.88% downside in the last session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.05 this Wednesday, 07/14/21, dropping -1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.81%, and 13.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 293.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying a decrease of -11.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHS has been trading 4.15% off suggested target high and 16.13% from its likely low.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chico’s FAS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares are 249.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.53% against 45.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.50% this quarter before jumping 97.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $407.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $448.45 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.77% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 24 and August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chico’s FAS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS Inc. insiders hold 8.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.64% of the shares at 84.56% float percentage. In total, 77.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.77 million shares (or 16.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 8.46 million shares, or about 6.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.01 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.01 million shares. This is just over 6.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.01 million, or 3.27% of the shares, all valued at about 10.8 million.